Drua hit out at allegations of racism

There is no place for racism in any form says the Fijian Drua.

Drua management says it is shocked by the actions of an individual who is alleged to have racially abused halfback Frank Lomani during 41-20 loss to the Melbourne Rebels on Friday night.

A video surfaced online, which shows a supporter being escorted out of the stands, which is believed to be after the Rebels supporter used a derogatory and racist term against Lomani.

A Drua statement says the franchise is thankful to the Melbourne Rebels for reaching out with an apology and for assuring that an investigation to identify the person or persons at fault is underway.

The Tournament hierarchy is also independently assessing the matter.

Lomani, who previously played for the Rebels is also getting added support from the Drua currently.

Fijian Drua says the actions of some individuals will not impact the cordial relationship with the Melbourne Rebels, says Fijian Drua.

Meanwhile, the Fijian Drua women play in Melbourne this weekend.

The game against the Rebels is on Saturday, and the side says it looks forward to meeting and engaging with as many fans as possible at AAMI Park.