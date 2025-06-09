Drua Development wins Super Rugby curtain raiser

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Development side has defeated the Australian Fijian Rugby Union 45-14 in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific opener curtain raiser this afternoon.

The Drua took an early lead in the first half, scoring three converted tries while the visitors scored twice, which was the only points they gathered for the whole match.

The Drua came back ever strong after the second half, proving too strong for the Australian Fijian Rugby Union side, adding another 24 points to secure the win.

Meanwhile, the Drua is set to take on Moana Pasifika at 3.35pm.

