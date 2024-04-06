Discipline key against the Brumbies for Drua Women

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women need to be disciplined in their game today against the Brumbies in the Super W competition.

Coach, Mosese Rauluni says that it is vital for them to remain composed and disciplined at all times.

He says this after their outing against the Western Force last week where they received three yellow cards.

“We cannot afford to get penalized as we want the scoreboard ticking over. We got to be more disciplined compared to how we were last week and not let them into the game. We should be able to kill teams off when we are in front and you know we are still learning that.”



Mosese Rauluni [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Rauluni says that this is something that has been occupying them as they try to get it right, especially with the way they play rugby.

Drua is set to face the Brumbies at 6:05 pm.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.