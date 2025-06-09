Durusolo one of the three Vanua Cup players in Warriors camp

Savenaca Dirusolo. [Photo Credit: Kadavu Rugby Union]

Kadavu fullback Savenaca Durusolo has been named in the Shop N Save Supermarket Fijian Warriors training camp ahead of their upcoming clash against Australia.

The 22-year-old is one of only three players from the Vanua Cup competition selected for the national training camp, a milestone achievement for grassroots rugby and a proud moment for the Kadavu Rugby Union.

Originally from Namalata in Tavuki, Durusolo has risen through the province’s Kaji Rugby pathway, representing Kadavu from the Under-9 to Under-12 levels before joining their Under-20 side in 2024.

In a statement, the Kadavu Rugby Union says it is humbled by the achievement, adding that Durusolo’s selection is a step forward in their mission to connect vanua rugby to the international stage.

He marched into camp this week with the Fijian Warriors as they prepare to take on Australia.

The Union says Kadavu is proud to see one of its own wear the white jersey and wishes him well in this new journey.

