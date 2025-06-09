Coral Coast 7s welcomes fans with free entry

Coral Coast 7s crowd. [File Photo]

Rugby fans are in for a treat at next months McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s as organisers have announced free entry again for all spectators.

Thanks to the generous support of sponsors, fans from across Fiji and around the world can enjoy the action without paying a cent.

Organisers are encouraging everyone to spread the word and bring friends along, promising a festival of fast-paced Sevens rugby, excitement and community spirit.

Next year’s event promises to be bigger and better, giving fans a chance to witness top-level rugby while enjoying a fun and festive atmosphere while also getting the chance to meet some rugby stars from around the world.

The Coral Coast 7s will start on the 15th to the 17th of next month at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

