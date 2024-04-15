Consistency still an issue: Rauluni

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s coach Mosese Rauluni says his players still have not shown signs of improvement in their on-field consistency.

These were his comments after their 34-21 loss to the Melbourne Rebels over the weekend.

Rauluni adds they have been reminded to stick to the game plan as execution will ensure they get the result they want, particularly in the Super W semi-final clash against the Western Force in Suva this week.

“Our consistency hasn’t been good, the jersey pulling and not low chopping in tackles, that’s pretty disappointing and gave them easy yards.”

Rauluni stresses that this week is crucial for the team, highlighting the need for everyone to pull together and give their best effort to turn things around.

They will face the Western Force at 4.35pm on Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Following the match will be the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Hurricanes Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash at 7:05pm.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.