Consistency a priority for Silktails

The Kaiviti Silktails have made consistency a top priority as they are on the road to try and win their first away game in the Ron Massey Cup.

Head coach Wes Naiqama says the young players’ eagerness has changed since they first started out.

He adds the preparations along the way has also played a significant role in the development of the players.

“As time goes on we’re getting more consistency during our training. Everyone comes very keen and enthusiastic every day and from the start we found it hard to find that consistency “

Naiqama adds that the team requires a lot of mental preparation in this semi-professional environment, which is not at all like school rugby.

In round eight of the RMC, Manoa Vilikesa has been ruled out after he was given until Wednesday to recover but discovered that he won’t be ready on time.

The will go up against the Magpies at 8pm on Sunday and Ringrose Park.