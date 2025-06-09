Cakobau Bowl to continue for the second year in a row

The Annual Native Constabulary Cakobau Bowl Challenge was officially launched this morning, marking the second year of the rugby encounter between the Fiji Police Force and the Fiji Corrections Service.

The fixture, which began last year, saw Police claim a 45–31 victory at the Nasova Grounds.

This year’s challenge carries added significance for the Fiji Corrections Service as it coincides with the organisation’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

Article continues after advertisement

Acting Commissioner of Corrections Sevuloni Naucukidi said his side is determined to make a strong statement in this year’s clash.

“We are better prepared this year and will give Police a run for their money.”

The annual match continues to promote camaraderie, discipline, and teamwork between the two institutions while celebrating their shared history of service to the nation.

This year’s match will be staged at Albert Park on the 31st of this month.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.