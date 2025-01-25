Cakau suffers suspected heart attack, now in stable condition

[Source: Supplied]

Former Fiji 7s captain Setefano Cakau is recovering after suffering a suspected heart attack while playing for South Darwin in a Darwin A-Grade fixture against Casuarina at Skyring Rugby Park yesterday.

According to a statement from Northern Territory Rugby, after the match, Cakau returned on foot to South Darwin’s Warren Park clubhouse where he collapsed.

Members of the South Darwin community immediately responded, administering CPR while emergency services were called.

Cakau was taken to the Royal Darwin Hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition.

The Northern Territory Rugby community has requested that Cakau’s privacy be respected during this time as they rally behind one of their most cherished and accomplished figures.