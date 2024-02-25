A lot of works-ons: Derenalagi

[ Source : Fijian Drua / Facebook ]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will take away many learnings from its 34-10 defeat to the Blues yesterday.

Skipper Meli Derenalagi says the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season opener was a torrid encounter but the players will come out the better for it.

“There are a lot of work-ons to do as you can see on the scoreboard but for us, we will go back and learn from our mistakes and tighten up on our weaknesses in order to get ready for the next game in the Super Round next week.”

Derenalagi says he is also proud of rookies Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula and Isikeli Rabitu for their efforts in the fly half and full back positions respectively against a quality side like the Blues.

The skipper says he is confident that the two youngsters will get better as the season progresses.

The Drua will face the Moana Pasifika next Saturday in Melbourne in the Super Round.

Meanwhile in other games last night, the Highlanders beat the Moana Pasifika 35-21 and the Reds proved too strong for the Waratahs, winning 40-22.