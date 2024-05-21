7s switch for Kolora Lomani

Transitioning from 15s to sevens hasn’t been an easy journey for Kolora Lomani.

The former Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua winger who plays for the Brumbies has been added by coach Saiasi Fuli to his Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s squad.

Lomani says switching to 7s is quite challenging for her.

Article continues after advertisement

The 24-year-old adds despite some setbacks, she’s thankful that her teammates encourages her.

“Coming from 15s we don’t do as much conditioning as we do here in 7s but I am enjoying it and the girls have been pushing me on the side so yes I am enjoying it”

The Kadavu lass says she’ll keep pushing and hopes to make the Olympics this year to France.

Our side is in Spain for the Madrid 7s from 31st of May to the 2nd of June.