Silktails to regroup and refocus for this weekend

The Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails will be regrouping for their game against the Dragons in the Jersey Flegg Cup Competition this weekend.

Despite their 20-14 loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs last Saturday, their head coach is aware of the areas that need more attention.

Wes Naiqama will be working on those areas this week during their training.

Article continues after advertisement

“We weren’t as good as we wanted to be in a good ball still a little bit clunky but over the weeks when we build combinations and the boys play more time together that stuff will come off for us”

Naiqama adds that he will have to reassess the players for this week’s outing as most of them were injured from their game last week.

Despite this, they are hoping to secure their first win this weekend.

The Silktails are set to face the Dragons at 2:10 pm on Saturday at the Netsrata Jubilee Stadium in Sydney.