Silktails ready for Ryde Eastwood Hawks

The Silktails are preparing for two crucial home games as they look to book their spot in the semi-final of the Ron Massey Cup Competition.

Silktails Head Coach Wes Naiqama says a win against the Ryde Eastwood Hawks this weekend will put them in a good position to secure a place in the top four.

The Silktails cannot afford any more losses in the competition.

The team had a much-needed break last weekend and is ready for the crunch match on Saturday.

Silktails player Fenton Williams feels a boost in confidence playing in front of a home crowd.

“Playing at home is a different atmosphere; we feel at home because of the supporters.”

The Silktails are looking to continue their winning streak at home this weekend. The Silktails will face the Ryde Eastwood Hawks on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.