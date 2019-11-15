Raiders working hard to keep ‘Big Papa’

The Canberra Raiders are working to lock down Josh Papalii who is one of the best value big men in the NRL.

Papalii is already contracted until the end of 2022 but has been in talks around a two-year extension believed to be worth more than $700,000 a season.

Tying the Queensland Origin and Kangaroos prop down until 2024 would keep Papalii with the Raiders until past his 32nd birthday.

In this week’s NRL matches, the Eels meet the Rabbitohs at 9.50pm on Thursday.

There will be two matches on Friday with the Dragons taking on the Titans at 8.00pm and the Rooster face the Broncos at 9.55pm.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Warriors face the Knights at 5pm, the Sharks battles the Cowboys at 7.30pm and Panthers meet West Tigers at 9.35pm.

On Sunday the Storm tackles the Sea Eagles at 6.05pm and the Raiders play the Bulldogs at 8.30pm.