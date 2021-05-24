Home

Rabbitohs stun Panthers

September 12, 2021 12:09 am
[Source: NRL]

Rabbitohs advance to their fourth consecutive preliminary final with a 16-10 upset win over Penrith.

Fill-in Rabbitohs fullback Blake Taaffe had the final say to set up a decisive try.

The Rabbitohs held a four-point advantage for another 20 minutes before an Adam Reynolds penalty goal extended the lead and allowed Wayne Bennett’s side to grind their way to victory.

Cody Walker showed his class on the left edge to link with Dane Gagai for the Rabbitohs’ first try of the evening.

Both sides traded further penalty goals for a 10-all scoreline at the break before the Rabbitohs did what they couldn’t three weeks ago and control the second half.

The Panthers will play the winner of the elimination final between Parramatta and Newcastle.

