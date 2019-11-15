Fate of Pangai Jnr to be decided today

The fate of rugby league star Tevita Pangai Junior will be decided when he fronts the Brisbane Broncos board today.

Pangai Jr copped a $30,000 fine and was stood down by the NRL for breaching strict biosecurity protocols earlier this month.

The 24-year-old will hold a Zoom conference with Brisbane’s board in a bid to prevent his multi-million dollar contract being terminated.

It is reported, the Broncos board is leaning towards immediately tearing up Pangai Jr’s contract, but Chairman Karl Morris confirmed the Tonga international would be given a fair hearing.

Meanwhile round 16 of the NRL continues tonight with the Dragons taking on the Titans at 8.00pm and the Roosters face the Broncos at 9.55pm.

There will be three matches tomorrow starting with the Warriors facing the Knights at 5pm and the Sharks battles the Cowboys at 7.30pm.

At 9.35pm the Panthers battles the West Tigers and this match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

On Sunday, the Storm tackles the Sea Eagles at 6.05pm and the Raiders play the Bulldogs at 8.30pm.

You can watch the Storm and Sea Eagles clash LIVE on FBC sports channel.

[Source: NRL.com]