Bati dominates Kumuls in Pacific Championship showdown

[Source: Fiji Bati/Facebook]

In the final pool match of the Pacific Championship at Santos Stadium, Port Moresby, the Vodafone Fiji Bati exhibited their prowess by overpowering the PNG Kumuls with an impressive scoreline of 43-16.

The Kumuls burst onto the scene with a lightning-quick try within the first 4 minutes of the game, establishing an early lead.

However, it didn’t take long for the Bati to strike back, as Kurt Donoghe responded just nine minutes later with a well-executed try, followed by a successful conversion courtesy of Brandon Wakeham.

Captain Tui Kamikamica wasted no time in extending their lead, securing another try a mere four minutes later, with Wakeham adding the extra two points.

PNG’s Kevin Appo faced the sin bin penalty after a dangerous three-man tackle on Fiji’s King Vuniyayawa.

Donoghe continued to shine on the sideline, securing another try and converting it successfully, maintaining Fiji’s dominance.

A Kumuls’ knock-on handed possession to the Bati, and Wakeham capitalized with a field goal.

As the first half drew to a close, the Bati led comfortably with a score of 19-4.

The second half commenced with Maika Sivo extending Fiji’s lead by scoring a try, making it 23-4, while tensions flared between the two teams.

Caleb Navale added to the Bati’s tally with another try.

Benji Kot finally contributed to the Kumuls’ score, narrowing the gap to 10-35 after a successful conversion.

Jason Qareqare breezed past the Kumuls’ defense, solidifying the Bati’s commanding lead with a successful conversion and a penalty, resulting in a scoreline of 43-10.

Epel Kapinias persevered through a tough defense to secure a try, successfully converting it, and bringing their total points to 43-16 just minutes before the final whistle.

The Vodafone Fiji Bati and PNG Kumuls are set to clash once more in the final next Sunday at 5 pm.