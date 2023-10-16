Assistant coach eyes progress despite loss

[Source: FIJI Bulikula/ Facebook]

Fiji Bulikula’s assistant head coach, Shane Morris, remains undaunted despite their initial setback in the Pacific Championship’s first round.

In the face of a 12-26 loss to Fetu Samoa, Morris views this competition as a crucial learning curve for both coaches and players, an opportunity to refine their skills and strategies.

Morris is upbeat, hinting at an ambitious 12-month plan aimed at nurturing local and overseas talent.

“We can trial what we need to do, can we be better? Yep! That’s what we’re going to do now, we’ll work on those things and work towards our next games in 2024.”

He firmly advocates for the regular staging of such competitions, including youth events, to foster rugby development.

With an impressive 16 debutants, he sees this as a promising beginning, especially in the lead-up to the Women’s Rugby League World Cup, recognizing the long journey ahead.

All eyes shift to the Vodafone Fiji Bati, as they gear up for their upcoming clash with Cook Islands this Sunday, followed by a second showdown against Papua New Guinea on the 29th of this month.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.