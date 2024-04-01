Padyachi scoops Sangam Snooker title

Winner for 2024 Sangam Snooker Tournament - Mr. Tarun Padyachi [Source: Supplied]

Tarun Padyachi claimed victory in the 2024 Sangam Snooker tournament, earning the esteemed Dean-Gounder trophy at the Nadi Sports Club.

Padyachi secured a 4-1 win over Kailash Gounder in the best-of-seven frames final, succeeding former champion David Reddy.

Notably, Gounder, winner of the 2023 CVC, displayed remarkable skill throughout the competition.

Article continues after advertisement



Runner up Kailash Goundar [Source: Supplied]

As the snooker event concludes, attention now shifts to the football final scheduled to kick off at 9 pm and expected to wrap at 12am