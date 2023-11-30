[Source: Team Fiji/ Facebook]

In an impeccable display of 3×3 basketball prowess, Team Fiji remains untarnished at the ongoing Pacific Games in the Solomon Island, which ends on Saturday.

In a thrilling showcase of men’s basketball, Fiji triumphed over Tahiti with a scoreline of 16-12 and narrowly edged past Tonga with a close 16-15 victory yesterday.

The formidable squad, comprising of Filimone Waqabaca, Joshua Fox, Josua Motufaga, and Keenan Hughes, is set to face off against Guam at 3.05pm (FJT) today, followed by a challenging encounter against Palau at 7.55pm.

Not to be outdone, the Fiji women’s team, featuring the stellar lineup of Estelle Kainimoli, Ranadi Koroi, Moana Liebregts, and Matila Vocea, showcased their dominance with a convincing 16-8 win against Samoa.

The women’s squad is geared up for upcoming battles against the Marshall Islands at 4.15pm and the Cook Islands at 8.45pm.

As the sporting extravaganza unfolds, today sees a plethora of over 20 gold medals up for grabs, with athletics leading the charge with 12 prestigious titles on the line.

Fiji is poised for success in the 4x400m relay finals, competing fiercely against other top contenders.

The medal hunt extends beyond the basketball court, with powerlifting, taekwondo, and tennis contributing to the medal tally.

As of now, New Caledonia continues to showcase its dominance, leading with an impressive 70 gold medals. Australia follows closely in second place with 42 golds, while Tahiti (38), Samoa (31), and Fiji secure the fifth position with 14 gold medals.