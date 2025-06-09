Waqaira reflects on dream of representing Fiji

Netball Fiji Under 21 rep Eseta Waqaira is living a dream few athletes reach, representing her country at the 2025 Netball World Youth Cup in Gibraltar that was held in September this year.

The journey to this stage has been filled with sacrifices, hard work, and determination.

For Waqaira, it is not just about netball, but about family, faith and pride.

“For me, putting God first is the most important thing. I will never forget to be grateful for everything He has done. Family is also a huge part of this journey. I miss home and all the sacrifices they have made to support me.”

Since leaving Fiji for New Zealand, she has navigated challenges on and off the court.

“We all struggle, but my family guided me every step. They remind me to never stop praying, always give my best on the court, and never forget where I come from.”

Her journey is featured in the Netball Australia documentary For Court & Country, which follows five Pacific athletes on their path to the world stage.

For Waqaira, wearing the Fijian jersey is more than sport, it is a chance to honour her family, her faith, and the sacrifices that have shaped her journey.

Meanwhile, The Baby Pearls, concluded their campaign at the Netball World Youth Cup in Gibraltar, securing 11th place overall after edging out Malaysia 56–48 in a hard-fought final classification match.

