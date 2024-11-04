Lilian Amazons, Dominion Brothers take top honors in U20 sevens opener

The Lilian Amazons and Dominion Brothers shone in the opening leg of the Fiji Sports Council Under-20 Sevens Rugby Tournament, held at Thomson Park in Navua over the weekend.

In the women’s final, Lilian Amazons beat Senikakala Amazons 12-5, securing the title with a determined performance.

On the men’s side, Dominion Brothers held off a strong PSM Aflame Bros team, winning a close match 14-12 to take the cup.

With 16 men’s teams and six women’s teams competing, it was an exciting start to the five-week series.

The tournament moves to Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka next week for the second leg, where teams will again battle it out for top honors.