LPGA star Lexi Thompson announces engagement

[Source: Reuters]

After experiencing a major life event in 2024 with her retirement from full-time play on the LPGA Tour, Lexi Thompson announced another milestone on New Year’s Day — she and boyfriend Max Provost got engaged.

Thompson, 29, posted on Instagram from Whistler, British Columbia, where Provost got down on one knee to make the wedding proposal.

Thompson also shared a photo of the couple holding hands, with the engagement ring on display.

The couple’s relationship has mainly been kept under wraps, but Provost caddied for Thompson in December at the Hero World Challenge pro-am, three months after being photographed with her on the Solheim Cup red carpet.

Thompson, who qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open at the age of 12 and turned pro at 15, said in her retirement announcement in May that she wanted to experience life outside the sport.

“I hope to have a family one day,” she said. “And just enjoy every experience of that and be there for every single moment. That’s the most important for me,” Thompson said. “I’ve only known golf as my life. So it’s nice to branch out and be able to enjoy other things.”