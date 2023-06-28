OFC U-19 Women’s Championship quarter-finals confirmed

The quarter-final draw has been made following the completion of the Group stage at the OFC U-19 Women’s Championship in Fiji.

Group A runner-up Samoa will play Tahiti in the first quarter-final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

The second quarter-final on Saturday will feature Group A winner New Caledonia against hosts Fiji who finished runner-up in Group B.

Article continues after advertisement

Sunday’s first quarter final has defending champion New Zealand the Group B winner, against Group C runner-up Solomon Islands with Group C winner Cook Islands to play Vanuatu in the last of the quarter-finals on Sunday night.