Football

Northern Police crowned new Police IDC champs

Taina Tuiwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

September 30, 2023 5:42 pm

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Northern Police have been crowned the new champions of the Lincoln Refrigeration Pte Limited Police Inter-district competition after defeating Western Police 4-2 at Subrail Park in Labasa this afternoon.

The Northerners earlier beat defending Champs Police Mobile Force 2-1 in the first semi-final to secure the first spot in the final.

Home supporters turned up in numbers to cheer on their team showing support in full force.

