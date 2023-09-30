Northern Police crowned new Police IDC champs

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Northern Police have been crowned the new champions of the Lincoln Refrigeration Pte Limited Police Inter-district competition after defeating Western Police 4-2 at Subrail Park in Labasa this afternoon.

The Northerners earlier beat defending Champs Police Mobile Force 2-1 in the first semi-final to secure the first spot in the final.

Home supporters turned up in numbers to cheer on their team showing support in full force.