First win for Northland Tailevu in first Futsal IDC outing

Co-captain Rosslyn Sidal

Northland Tailevu’s women’s futsal team celebrated a significant milestone today, earning their first-ever win in the Extra Supermarket Futsal IDC tournament by defeating Nasinu 1-0.

Led by co-captain Rosslyn Sidal, the team, which is comprised mainly of University of the South Pacific students, achieved this victory following an opening loss to Rewa yesterday.

Reflecting on the achievement, Sidal noted that their primary goal for the tournament was to secure at least one win.

“Our goal coming into this tournament was to get a win at least, and we have achieved that today, so we are confident going forward.”

She adds that the team hopes tomorrow’s results go their way, keeping their chances alive.

Northland Tailevu will face Tailevu Naitasiri at noon tomorrow at the Vodafone arena in Suva.