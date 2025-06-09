Fiji to open U-17 World Cup campaign tomorrow

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Fiji’s national under-17 men’s football team will make history tomorrow when they take the field for their first-ever FIFA U-17 World Cup match.

The Junior Bula Boys have been drawn in a tough group alongside football powerhouses Argentina, Belgium, and Tunisia.

Despite the challenge ahead, the young Fijian side is determined to give their best and make the country proud on the world stage.

Coach Sunil Kumar say the boys are grateful for the opportunity to face top teams at the World Cup, as it will expose them to top quality games.

The team has settled well into Qatar after completing a two-week training camp in Saudi Arabia, which helped the players adjust to the conditions and refine their preparations.

This will be only the second time a Fijian team competes at a FIFA world tournament, following the under-20 side’s famous win over Honduras at the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup in New Zealand.

Fiji will open their World Cup campaign against Tunisia tomorrow morning at 3.45am.

