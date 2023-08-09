England's James apologizes for stamp and red card against Nigeria

[Source: Reuters]

England’s Lauren James issued an apology after she was sent off for a stamp on Nigeria player Michelle Alozie during their Women’s World Cup last-16 game yesterday.

James who is England’s top scorer at the tournament with three goals, received a red card for a bad-tempered stamp on Alozie’s back in the 87th minute of Monday’s game.

England was reduced to 10 players for more than half an hour but went on to win in a penalty shootout after the match ended 0-0 following extra time.

James on messaging platform X apologized for what transpired while also saying that she has learnt from this experience.

The apology came as a response to Alozie’s post where she wrote that this game is one of passion, insurmountable emotions, and moments, adding she has respect for James.

England will face Colombia in the quarter-finals on Saturday but James will miss that game through suspension.

England now await a FIFA decision to see if the Chelsea player will receive an extended ban for the stamp.

You can watch this match live on FBC Sports at 10pm.