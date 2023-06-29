Chua proud of team’s fighting spirit

Digicel Young Kulas coach Angeline Chua is proud of the way her team competed against Papua New Guinea in their final group game of the OFC Under 19 women’s championships.

The national U19 side defeated PNG 2-0 last night at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

They now turn their focus on the next task which is their quarter-final showdown against New Caledonia.

Chua says her players’ tenacity earned them a spot in the quarterfinals.

“In the list is of course recovery of the players and to make sure they are good and ready to go again and of course working a little bit on finishing, because we can see from the finishing we missed alot of chances today.”

Chua adds she is impressed by the players’ desire to keep moving forward and contend for the ball on the field.

The Young Kulas will play New Caledonia in the first quarter-final match at 3pm on Saturday at the HFC Stadium.

You can watch all the matches LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Chanel.