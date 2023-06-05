Labasa suffers second loss

[Source: OFC Oceania Football/twitter]

The Labasa Women’s football team recorded its second loss in the OFC Women’s Champions League.

This is after they were thumped by AS Academy Feminine 4-1.

The New Caledonian side went straight into the game as the whistle blew registering their first goal in the 34th minute of play.

Article continues after advertisement

AS took a 1-nil lead at half-time.

Labasa came out determined in the second-half, however, this wasn’t enough as their opponent furthered their lead in the second minute of play.

Our Babasiga women tried to get back in the game but this wasn’t possible when the New Caledonian side classically scored two more goals in the 65th and 67th minutes respectively.

After multiple attempts, Labasa pulled one back in the 75th minute thanks to Unaisi Tuberi.

Labasa will face Hekari As United on Saturday at 5 pm.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel

📸 PHOTOS | Take a look at the best pics from today’s second match at OFC Women’s Champions League 2023 as AS Academy Féminine 🇫🇷🇳🇨 took on Labasa Women FC 🇫🇯#OWCL2023 pic.twitter.com/GUnPUhdDS8

— OFC Oceania Football (@OFCfootball) June 5, 2023

The result leaves Coralie Bretegnier’s side top of the standings with six points meaning victories over Kiwi FC on Thursday and Koloale FC on Saturday would clinch the title.

For Labasa, it’s a case of what might have been.

They narrowly lost their second match conceding a last-minute goal against Koloale FC and had their chances early on today when Sofi Diyalowai and Shanyal Sindhika both had shots on target.

Congratulations to hat-trick hero Christelle Wahnawe who takes home Player of the Match honours after today’s impressive victory for AS Academy Féminine 🇫🇷🇳🇨#OWCL2023 pic.twitter.com/P0lkLV66Ke — OFC Oceania Football (@OFCfootball) June 5, 2023

Labasa will face Hekari AS United on Saturday at 5 pm.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.