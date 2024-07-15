Argentina wins 16th Copa America in 1-0 extra-time

Lautaro reappears in the final [Source: Copa America/ Twitter]

Defending champions Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 this afternoon at Florida’s Hard Rock Stadium to secure an unprecedented 16th Copa America title.

The game’s hero was substitute Lautaro Martinez, who scored in the 112th minute to throw the Argentine fans into a frenzy of joy after receiving a precise through pass from Giovani Lo Celso and lofting his shot over goalkeeper Camilo Vargas.

This victory marks the culmination of a spectacular career with his national team and, for eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, a fitting climax to what may be his final international competition.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Reuters]

Due to people trying to enter the stadium without tickets, the match was delayed for more than an hour.

Argentina added to their previous victories in the 2022 World Cup and the 2021 Copa America.