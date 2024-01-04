Fiji Babaas grouped alongside Tabadamu

The Fiji Babaas side has been grouped in a tough pool in the 2024 McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka this month.

The shadow Fiji Airways Fiji men’s 7s side is pooled alongside EMS Tabadamu, Saunaka and Tubarua Highlanders.

Defending champions Army are top seeds in Pool A, which includes Ratu Filise, Pacific Nomads of Australia and Yalovata.

Last year’s losing finalist, Fire is the top seed in Pool B, which includes USA Falcons, Dominion Brothers and Ba Originals.

The Tomasi Cama Junior-coached New Zealand 7s Development side will be in for a tough outing in Pool C, against Ambassadors All Stars, Devo Babas and Ravuka.

Meanwhile, in the women’s division, the shadow New Zealand side, Matakesi are top bets in Pool A against Seahawks, Ba Originals and Vatu Talei.

The shadow Fijiana 7s side, Mount Masada will take on Fire, Pacific Nomads and Western Drifters in Pool B while Pool C will feature Manly Mermaids, Lillian Amazons, Ezers and Vanuatu.

The draws for the 16 teams in the four pools were conducted by tournament founder Jay Whyte and sevens maestro Waisale Serevi.

The Coral Coast 7s will kick off on January 18th at Lawaqa Park with the winners to collect $20,000 in prize money in the men’s division and $15,000 in the women’s division.