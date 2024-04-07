William Cross College makes it to FSSWL semis for the first time

[Source: Cricket Fiji/Facebook]

Lelean Memorial School has maintained its dominance in the Fiji Secondary School Under-19 Women’s Cricket League in their inaugural tournament.

The Nausori-based school defeated Suva Grammar School in the quarter-finals yesterday.

They are set to face William Cross College, which will be appearing in a semi-final for the first time.

William Cross defeated John Wesley College.

Also qualifying for the semis is defending champion ACS White, which will be facing off against the star-studded Tailevu North outfit.

Tailevu North defeated Suva Grammar School, while ACS White defeated ACS Red.

The semifinals will be played next Saturday at Albert Park in Suva.