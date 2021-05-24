Home

Cricket

New Zealand after T20 title

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 21, 2021 4:04 pm
[Source: NZ Cricket/Twitter]

The Black Caps have been backed to perform at pretty much every International Cricket Council events for the past decade.

However, they’re rarely considered the serious contenders for silverware that they should be.

New Zealand were runners up in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup r in 2019 and 2015, and semi-finalists at the last Men’s T20 World Cup.

Article continues after advertisement

They ended a 21-year-wait for success at a men’s ICC event with victory over India at the World Test Championship Final.

The side will begin their T20 campaign against Pakistan next Wednesday.

You can watch the highlights of the T20 World Cup on FBC Sports and FBC TV.

