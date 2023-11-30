Army claims Sukuna Bowl cricket title

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Army has won the 2023 Vodafone Fiji Ratu Sukuna Bowl cricket competition, beating Police by 33 runs at the Denarau Oval in Nadi today.

After winning the toss, Army opted to bat first and they managed 173 runs.

Police batted later and failed to catch up securing only 140 runs.

The Best Player gong was awarded to Kida Tikoisuva of Army who managed to secure 44 runs.

Meanwhile Army also clinched the women’s rugby title after defeating Police 24-7 this afternoon at the Nasova ground.

Tomorrow, the rugby league match between the two disciplined forces will kick-off at 1:30pm at Prince Charles Park in Nadi followed by the main Sukuna Bowl rugby match at 4:30pm.

You can watch the two matches live on FBC Sports HD Channel.