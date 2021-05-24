Changes to Storm ahead of clash

There will be massive changes for the Storm after three of its top players are out on injury break.

Brandon Smith suffers from a broken hand and is out for five weeks, Christian Welch with an Achilles issue and is out long term and George Jennings with his knee injury and will be gone for the remainder of the season.

However, Melbourne’s stunning round one record looked in danger as they coped with the absences of Cam Munster and Harry Grant plus injuries to Brandon Smith,

George Jennings and Christian Welch, but their class eventually shone through.

The Rabbitohs were lucklustre in their opening loss of the season but it’s hardly panic stations given the absence of Latrell Mitchell and game-eve injury to his stand-in Blake Taaffe.

Expect each side to be better this week as the Storm hunt a 2-0 start to the year and the Bunnies look to open their 2022 account.

The two will meet tonight at 9.05pm at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

You can watch the Rabbitohs and Storm clash LIVE and FREE tomorrow on FBC Sports channel on Walesi.

[Source: NRL]