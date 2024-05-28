Boxing

Young boxers punching above weight: Todd

Jale Daucakacaka

May 28, 2024

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Amateur Boxing coach Cam Todd is impressed with how his young, five-member squad has fared so far at the Olympic Qualification tournament in Bangkok, Thailand.

The squad features Amini Saratibau (80kg), Jone Davule (57kg), Elia Rokobuli (63.5kg), Neehal Chand (51kg) and lone female boxer, Jasmine Daunakamakama (57kg).

Todd says while team captain, Davule was unfortunately ruled out before his first bout due to a recurring jaw injury, the other fighters have done well and gained valuable experience at the Olympic qualifiers, which will serve them well in their boxing pursuits.

[Source: Supplied]

“I’m very happy with my young team. We didn’t have the big preparation that the big countries did but something about Fijian boxers that they are really starting to notice us over here so I’m very happy.”

While Chand and Rokobuli both lost their opening respective bouts yesterday, Saratibau has become the first Fijian boxer to surpass the second round of an Olympic qualifier and reach the top 16.

Saratibau’s next bout is tomorrow against an opponent from Dominican Republic while Daunakamaka will make her first appearance on Thursday against a boxer from Vietnam.

