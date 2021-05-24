Blake moves to wing for Russel

Fiji Bati Centre and Parramatta Eels player Waqa Blake has been moved to wing after Sean Russell sustained an injury in last week’s clash against the Titans.

While Blake moves into this new position, Tom Opacic coming into the side at centre and Oregon Kaufusi is the new No.13 and Ryan Matterson (hamstring) is out.

The Sharks are set to face the Eels on Sunday and you can catch the delayed coverage on the FBC Sports channel.

Meanwhile, Mikaele Ravalawa who scored a hattrick in last week, returns for the Dragons in their clash against Viliama Kikau and Apisai Koroisau’s Panthers on Saturday.

Fijian International Kevin Naiqama has been named in reserves for the Roosters when they meet Sea Eagles on Friday.

Daniel Saifiti has been named among the reserves for the Knights while his brother Jacob is in the starting line-up for their match against West Tiger.

You can catch the Storm vs Rabbitohs match live on the FBC Sports channel on Thursday at 9pm.

[Source: NRL]