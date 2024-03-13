Ibrahima Diallo paces UCF past Oklahoma State

[Source: Reuters]

Ibrahima Diallo put up a career-high 17 points, 11 rebounds and three steals as UCF sprinted away in the second half to defeat Oklahoma State 77-62 in the first game of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City.

The 12th-seeded Knights (17-14), in their first season playing in the Big 12, advanced to face fifth-seeded BYU in the second round Wednesday.

The Knights held 13th-seeded Oklahoma State (12-20) without a field goal for a 9:34 span bridging the two halves. UCF scored the first 13 points of the second half to break open a close game.

Article continues after advertisement

C.J. Walker scored 12 points and Darius Johnson tallied 11 points, six rebounds and five assists for UCF, which outshot Oklahoma State 50 percent (9-of-18) to 31 percent (9-of-29) from beyond the arc. UCF scored 17 points off 13 Cowboys turnovers.

Javon Small hit 5 of 11 3-point attempts to finish with 21 points for Oklahoma State. Eric Dailey Jr. had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Johnson’s triple at the 11:26 mark established a 15-9 UCF lead, but the Cowboys would keep it closer than that for the rest of the half. They scored 10 of the next 14 points to tie the game with 5:49 before halftime.

Small knocked down a 3 to put Oklahoma State briefly ahead 24-21, but Sellers’ jumper and Thierno Sylla’s trey in quick succession launched the Knights back ahead.

When Oklahoma State crawled back within a point in the final minute, Marchelus Avery responded with a 3-pointer with nine seconds left for UCF’s 35-31 halftime cushion.

The Knights seized momentum, starting the second half with a free throw by Diallo, Walker’s 3 and Jaylin Sellers’ transition layup and foul shot to take their first double-digit lead at 42-31.

They grew it to 48-31 before one free throw by Dailey got Oklahoma State on the board. But Sellers’ acrobatic layup and Johnson’s second-chance triple blew it open to a 53-32 margin with 12:15 to play.

Oklahoma State missed its first eight field-goal attempts of the half and committed four turnovers during its shooting rut.

Finally, Dailey made a jumper at the 11:50 mark to give the Cowboys a much-needed basket, but by then it was over. UCF went on a 12-2 run to lead by as many as 27 before Oklahoma State made the margin respectable.