Tewa among top contenders in regional rankings

Fijian sprinter Waisake Tewa has made a strong mark on the regional athletics scene, ranking eighth with a total of 1016 points. He has excelled in both the 100m and 200m events, showing promise as one of Fiji’s rising sprint talents.

Just ahead of him, Adolf Kauba of Papua New Guinea shares the same points tally but edges slightly in overall performance across the 400m and 800m, including the 600m hurdles.

Emmanuel Anais of Papua New Guinea is in sixth place with 1048 points, followed by Daniel Baul of Papua New Guinea in fifth with 1057 points, who specializes in the 400m and 400m hurdles.

Tovetuna Tuna of Papua New Guinea claims fourth with 1119 points in the 100m and 200m sprints, while Pais Wisil of Papua New Guinea sits third with 1123 points in the 100m and 60m events.

Raihau Maiau of French Polynesia is the runner-up with 1149 points in the long jump, and topping the leaderboard is Alex Rose of Samoa with 1254 points in the discus throw.

Waisake Tewa’s ranking highlights Fiji’s growing presence in regional sprint events and sets him up as a key athlete to watch in upcoming competitions.

Meanwhile, in the Pacific women’s category, Heleina Young is ranked 5th while Sera Nasilivata is 7th.

