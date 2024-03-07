ACS Coke Games prep on track

Adi Cakobau School have begun their preparations to defend the girl’s title in the Coca Cola Games this year.

The Sawani-based school fielded over 1000 students at its inter-house athletics meet today.

ACS inter-house media liaison Ravuama Latilevu says like many schools in the Central Division, ACS has been hampered by the delay in the opening of the HFC Bank Stadium tracks.

Latilevu adds this has not deterred the athletes, who have resorted to making use of the facilities around their school to prepare as best as they can for the Triple N Zone and the Fiji Finals.

“It’s always been like that for the past years. We utilize whatever we have there in school and straight after the inter-house, then see athletes come over and use the stadium, especially now when we have the stadium ready for students to come in and train, especially in preparation for the zone and the Coca Cola Games, whereby we have athletes who are chosen to come to train in the morning and afternoon sessions.”

Meanwhile Kakala has won the ACS inter-house meet, finishing in first place with 19 gold, 15 silver and 17 bronze medals.

Defending champions Lagakali settled for runners up with 12 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze.

Mokosoi, who were earlier leading the medal tally this morning ended up in third spot with 11 gold, 10 silver and 16 bronze while Uci finished in fourth spot with 9 gold, 18 silver and 9 bronze medals.