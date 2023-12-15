VT1S to host Christmas concert tomorrow

Jerome Tauleka will be performing tomorrow.

Fijians can expect a fun-filled event as VT1S will be hosting the first-ever Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park at Constitution Avenue in Suva tomorrow.

The concert has a good line-up of local artists, namely the VT1S band.

Managing Director for VTBOP Music Tikiko Korocowiri says they aim to provide entertainment for all families in Fiji as a build-up for Christmas and allow all bands to strengthen their bonds.

“We’re really grateful to Coca-Cola for bringing this show to Fiji and the crowd. Yeah, I think it’s great that things are starting to shift towards local musicians more and more. The big artists here in Fiji are now local, and tomorrow is a testament to that. We’ve got 17 artists on stage performing all local content.”

Korocowiri adds that they will also have a variety of food stalls for families and friends to choose from at the venue, which will be open from 12 pm.

The event begins at 3 p.m and will conclude at 8.30 p.m.