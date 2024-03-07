UniFiji partners with Italian University

The University of Fiji’s Science Department has received a grant under the ERASMUS+ program which will allow students and staff to travel to Palermo Italy on an exchange program from this year until 2026.

Under this program students enrolled in the Bachelor of Agricultural Engineering and the Bachelor of Environmental Science Program will get an opportunity to study at the University of Palermo for a semester.

Senior Lecturer at the Department of Science, Dr. Ramendra Prasad is encouraging students to apply as limited opportunities are available.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Prasad highlights that this exchange program will provide students with valuable opportunities for academic and cultural enrichment through international exchange partnerships.

The senior lecturer of science says they have been collaborating with the University of Palermo and exploring partnerships.

Dr. Prasad adds that other Departments such as LLC will also benefit as the English Language requirement is a must for foreign exchange students.

The senior lecturer states this will boost UniFiji’s recognition in the local and international arena and help them in marketing their program.