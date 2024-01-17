Tunabuna calls for collaborative effort to enhance food security

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

The ever-increasing frequency and strength of natural disasters, the impacts of climate change, and inefficient agricultural production are among many other challenges that have exacerbated the struggles faced by vulnerable communities in accessing basic nutrition.

This has been highlighted by Assistant Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna while speaking during the Pacific Food Week workshop.

Tunabuna says food loss and waste remain challenges in the design of sustainable food systems.

He adds that the Pacific Food Week workshop will enable participants to improve their technical understanding of key food systems concepts that underpin various approaches to food security and development.

The workshop is organized by the Live and Learn Fiji Environmental Education—Resilient Food Systems and the Climate Resilient Islands Program and is attended by participants from Tonga, Kiribati, Tuvalu, the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, and Fiji.