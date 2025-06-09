Three men in custody after Bua stabbing

Three men are in police custody following a stabbing incident at Batinivuriwai Settlement in Wainunu, Bua, early yesterday morning.

A man has died following the alleged incident.

Police say they are continuing to gather statements from residents in the area as part of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities have confirmed that inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are still underway.

