Speight will go through the same system: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has clarified the government’s stance on discussions concerning the potential release of the 2000 coup leader, George Speight.

Rabuka stated that the government lacks the executive authority to facilitate this, emphasizing the need to follow due process.

FBC News questioned the Prime Minister about this as 12 inmates had recently received presidential pardons while former inmate and politician Niko Nawaikula had publicly advocated for Speight’s release.

The Prime Minister has made it clear that there is only one process that applies to all, and it will not be any different for George Speight.

“He will have to go through the same system; the government has nothing to do with that. The government role there is in the formation of the prerogative commission, and they make recommendations in accordance with the recommendations of the commission of correction services.”

Rabuka says that the family and relatives will also need to make a submission and recommendation to the Mercy Commission.

“The government has no executive authority on what to do and what not to do with convicted persons. They go through the system, their recommendations come up, their applications come from relatives at home or the church councilors that go and work with the prisoners, and so they are ready to be released. We do not have any fear of reoffending, and that is taken into account by the correction services commissioners, who make a recommendation according to those reports.”

In 2002, Speight was jailed after being found guilty of treason. In 2020, SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka and the current Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, argued that Speight is a changed man and advocated for his release.