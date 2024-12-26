Six arrested for drug possession on Christmas Day

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

Six people were arrested on Christmas Day after they were found in possession of illicit drugs across various locations in Fiji.

A 38-year-old unemployed man from Nabua was nabbed with seven sachets of dried leaves wrapped in aluminum foil, believed to be marijuana.

In a separate incident, a 24-year-old unemployed man from Qauia, Lami, was found with a branch of dried leaves, also suspected to be marijuana, after a police search.

Police in Valelevu, Nausori, arrested two men, aged 44 and 40 after they were found with two zip-lock bags containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.

In Tailevu, a 52-year-old man from Nakelo was arrested with 20 sachets of dried leaves, wrapped in foil, suspected to be marijuana.

Meanwhile, in Lautoka, a 50-year-old unemployed man from Tomuka was arrested with five sachets of dried leaves, also believed to be marijuana.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu said the discoveries were made while police officers were conducting routine checks for drugs during Christmas Day.

He added that operations would continue as teams remain on the lookout for drug-related activity in popular picnic spots and local communities.

All six individuals are currently in police custody pending drug analysis, as investigations continue.