Seruiratu demands clarity on Ocean of Peace

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has expressed optimism that Pacific Leaders will discuss and embrace the concept of the Ocean of Peace in their next meeting, which is scheduled to take place in Tonga.

While contributing to the President’s speech, Rabuka has called for unity in promoting and elevating peace in the vast maritime area, which is the Blue Pacific.

Rabuka says that Fiji, through the Pacific Islands Forum, will work with other countries to ensure that the ocean of peace enhances full sovereignty rights.

“Our foreign policy is guided by three key pillars, which focus on our sovereignty, our security, and our prosperity.”

However, Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has questioned the reason behind the concept, which he believes is overlapping with the existing regional commitments.

Seruiratu has called on Rabuka to clarify the difference between the concepts of the ocean of peace and the Pacific region of peace.

“I would suggest that honourable Prime Minister places more emphasis on the more pressing issue of climate change rather than coining new concepts, which may mean very little to us as a Nation.”

Rabuka says they are currently in the process of developing a framework for foreign policy through a white paper.

He adds that the white paper will clearly define the identity and values while setting a new direction in expressing Fiji’s goals, priorities, and ambitions.