Series of break-ins at school quarters sparks investigation

[Source: Supplied]

Police in the Northern division are currently investigating a spate of break-ins and attempted break-ins at school quarters in Nabouwalu.

According to Divisional Police Commander North, SSP Kemueli Baleidrokadroka, a team is actively working on the reports, following several incidents within the past two weeks.

He says they have received reports of six quarters being targeted in these incidents.

It is believed that around $3000 worth of assorted items have been allegedly stolen.



