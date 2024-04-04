Rabuka stresses role of government officers

[ Source : Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has hailed the work of civil servants in Taveuni.

He also reminded the government officers of their vital role in serving the community.

Speaking at a private meeting with Department Heads at the Waiyevo government station, Rabuka expressed gratitude for their tireless efforts and urged perseverance amidst challenges.

The Prime Minister’s visit to the island coincides with his attendance at the Cakaudrove provincial meeting today.